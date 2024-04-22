The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Sells $847,666.91 in Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Jessica Warren sold 276,113 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $847,666.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,629,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,410.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jessica Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Honest alerts:

On Friday, April 19th, Jessica Warren sold 253,815 shares of Honest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $758,906.85.

On Thursday, March 7th, Jessica Warren sold 23,324 shares of Honest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $75,569.76.

Honest Trading Down 1.0 %

Honest stock opened at $3.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.83. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

Honest ( NASDAQ:HNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $90.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.54 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Research analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Honest by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Honest by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honest by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Honest by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Honest by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Honest in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Honest in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Honest in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HNST

About Honest

(Get Free Report)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.