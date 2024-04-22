The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 440,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,654,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.56. 6,911,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,782,523. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $51.55 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 78.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

