TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives C$26.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of TSE T opened at C$21.87 on Monday. TELUS has a one year low of C$21.12 and a one year high of C$28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of C$5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. As a group, analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.999543 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

