Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$60.00 to C$65.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Suncor Energy traded as high as C$53.85 and last traded at C$53.58, with a volume of 1945192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.99.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.19.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of C$14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.7415525 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.
