Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Shares of GPCR opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -43.81. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.36.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,724,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,377,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $7,732,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $9,516,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

