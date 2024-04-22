StockNews.com Lowers Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNTY. JMP Securities lowered Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Century Casinos stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Century Casinos by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,619 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 187.4% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Century Casinos by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 71,276 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

