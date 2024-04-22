StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TARO

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.85. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.26. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5,988.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.