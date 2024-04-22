StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.46.

Catalent stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.20. Catalent has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.30.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 1,162.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

