Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,806 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 19,004 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $113.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,082. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $207.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

