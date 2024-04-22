Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.82 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,863 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MWA Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,587,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.6 %

UPS traded up $2.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.09. 1,895,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,280. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

