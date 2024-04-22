Stifel Nicolaus Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$13.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$13.22.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.81 and a one year high of C$11.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.58.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 earnings per share for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total value of C$90,000.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,853. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Articles

