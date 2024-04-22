Stifel Nicolaus Raises MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$20.50

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MAG. TD Securities reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.44.

MAG opened at C$17.07 on Friday. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$18.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.04 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.5547739 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total transaction of C$317,552.89. In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock worth $1,752,125. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

