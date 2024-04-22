Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target to $53.00

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

KNX opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.12%.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,459,000 after purchasing an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,637.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 180,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth approximately $4,674,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

