Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.08.

TSE PPL opened at C$47.98 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of C$38.79 and a one year high of C$48.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.47 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henry William Sykes purchased 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total transaction of C$259,429.48. Also, Director Henry William Sykes bought 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$48.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,098.02. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

