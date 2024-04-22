Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$6.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.11.

TSE OLA opened at C$5.44 on Friday. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.56. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.1629163 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. In other Orla Mining news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,735 shares of company stock worth $158,170. 35.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

