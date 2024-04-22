Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 54 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $4.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $502.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,206,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,125. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $513.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $405.54 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

