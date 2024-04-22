Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 13,575 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stephens Consulting LLC owned 1.21% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JMUB. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 57,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,741,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS JMUB traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.24. 343,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.06.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.