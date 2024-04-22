Stephens Consulting LLC Purchases 126 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 94.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.36. 81,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,456. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $131.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

