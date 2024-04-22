Stephens Consulting LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 65,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $2,459,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHD traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.24. 3,069,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,217. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.