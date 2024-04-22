Stephens Consulting LLC Invests $72,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.64. 373,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,062. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.59.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.