Stephens Consulting LLC Has $630,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 27,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,702. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $183.52. The firm has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.