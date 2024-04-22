Stephens Consulting LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 1.1% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000.

Shares of ESGV traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.24. The stock had a trading volume of 267,369 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.09.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

