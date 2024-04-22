Stephens Consulting LLC Has $180,000 Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $51.00. 155,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,338. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.70. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

