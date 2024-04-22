Stephens Consulting LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stephens Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,085,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AMD traded up $2.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,240,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,255,359. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a PE ratio of 282.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

