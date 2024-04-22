Stephens Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Stephens Consulting LLC lowered its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 97,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,635. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

