Stephens Consulting LLC Acquires 8,982 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $7,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 287,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 227,003 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,242,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 925,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,341 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 901.6% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 210,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 189,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,091,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $61.91. 204,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,025. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.28.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

