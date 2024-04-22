Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) vs. Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Financial Contrast

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) and Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Equity and Vivani Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Star Equity alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $45.78 million 0.30 $25.13 million $1.47 0.59 Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$25.65 million ($0.50) -3.40

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Vivani Medical. Vivani Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Star Equity and Vivani Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Volatility and Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and Vivani Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 42.49% -0.33% -0.18% Vivani Medical N/A -87.15% -50.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.8% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Star Equity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Star Equity beats Vivani Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Equity

(Get Free Report)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Vivani Medical

(Get Free Report)

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.