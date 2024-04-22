S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Lowered to $442.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $460.00 to $442.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $462.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $412.56 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $338.92 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.73 and its 200-day moving average is $416.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $5,243,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.7% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in S&P Global by 15.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

