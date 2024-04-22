Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Receives $108.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SONY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Sony Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SONY

Sony Group Stock Down 0.7 %

SONY stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. Sony Group has a 52 week low of $79.62 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sony Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.