SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.50

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.50 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 242129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

SkyWest Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.08.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

