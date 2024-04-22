Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $184.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $111.29 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.45.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,784 shares of company stock worth $770,924. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

