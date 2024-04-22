Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

SIG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.20.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $95.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 11.30%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director H. Todd Stitzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,393.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 7,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $833,502.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,516,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,394. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

