Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $74.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHOP. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.30.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 774.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $1,164,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth $1,488,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

