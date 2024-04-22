SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 13,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 31,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.
SecureWorks Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of SecureWorks
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $1,816,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.
About SecureWorks
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.
Featured Stories
