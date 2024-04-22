SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 13,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 31,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

SecureWorks Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.38.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 5,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $38,512.32. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 597,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,841.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 10,786 shares of company stock worth $72,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 207,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its stake in SecureWorks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $1,816,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 878,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 35,044 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

