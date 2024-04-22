Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 267 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scott & Selber Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.19. 9,878,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,464,424. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

