Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AMD traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,134,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,230,234. The stock has a market cap of $240.22 billion, a PE ratio of 282.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

