Scott & Selber Inc. Sells 108 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,247 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.46. 7,197,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $242.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

