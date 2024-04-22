Scott & Selber Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 3.3% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,285.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $15.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,220.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,560,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,707. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $601.29 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,305.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,122.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

