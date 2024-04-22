Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Garrison Asset Management LLC

Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 503.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SCHA traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $45.95. 900,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,165. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

