Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 1.4% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.30% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,991.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.80. 3,942,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,445,711. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

