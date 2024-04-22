Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Schneider National from an outperform rating to an inline rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.07.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.90. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after acquiring an additional 244,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,896,000 after buying an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Schneider National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,675,000 after buying an additional 130,426 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,388,000 after buying an additional 227,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schneider National by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,379,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after buying an additional 297,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

