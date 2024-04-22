Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Samsara alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Samsara

Samsara Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IOT stock opened at $30.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. Samsara has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $40.54.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $276.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $2,950,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,115,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,292,252.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 79,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $2,490,387.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $2,950,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,292,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,697,460 shares of company stock valued at $58,277,505. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $13,590,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 84,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $7,327,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.