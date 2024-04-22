Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $231.72. 1,104,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,649. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89. The firm has a market cap of $132.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.52.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

