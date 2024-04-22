RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 173,277 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 231.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,277 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $40,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 79.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $48,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $55,932.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.15. 3,040,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,724,913. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.19 and its 200-day moving average is $107.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $185.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

