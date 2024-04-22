Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Sells $30,556.11 in Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,556.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,120.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Mattias Stetz sold 88,431 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $567,727.02.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mattias Stetz sold 13,657 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $79,620.31.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

NYSE RSI opened at $5.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.71. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

