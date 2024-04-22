Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CFO Kyle Sauers Sells 15,983 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,983 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $97,656.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,563.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kyle Sauers sold 21,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $124,540.46.

Shares of RSI opened at $5.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.71. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $7.31.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $193.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.50 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 36.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 16.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

