Rune Price Hits $5.79 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Rune has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $5.79 or 0.00008708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $113,638.87 and approximately $332,742.12 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.83360195 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $286,370.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.