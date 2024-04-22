Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 12-Month High at $192.68

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $192.68 and last traded at $192.58, with a volume of 421474 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.76.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

