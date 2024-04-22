Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,726 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after purchasing an additional 197,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,790,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RSG traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.76. 1,576,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.90 and its 200-day moving average is $169.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.33 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

