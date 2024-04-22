Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on REG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Regency Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 131.37%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,242,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,914,000 after acquiring an additional 964,488 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

